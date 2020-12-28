Welfare for the wealthier? What else is new?

In Joe Biden's "Emergency Action Plan to Save the Economy," the president-elect proposes to "[f]orgive a minimum of $10,000 per person of federal student loans."

Wait, some protest. That would be a subsidy for the more well-off, at the expense of the less well-off. They have a point. "[D]ebt relief overall, the New York Times notices, "would disproportionately benefit middle- to upper-class college graduates ... especially those who attended elite and expensive institutions, and people with lucrative professional credentials like law and medical degrees."

In truth, I don't have a big problem with student loan forgiveness.

Student loan debtors have a better case than most for relief. They spent their entire young lives being told they absolutely must go to college, and then got lured into borrowing money to do so precisely because the loans were "guaranteed" by the government, please don't read the fine print. They got caught in a long con, put over on them by Big Government, Big Finance, and Big Education.