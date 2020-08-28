What does 'higher education' mean to you?

Over the past five months, since the pandemic necessitated the early closure of Great Basin College’s facilities and the move to 100% online instruction, I have met weekly with each college division via Zoom. I wanted to maintain contact with our faculty and staff, making sure they were safe and well and to share pertinent information regarding the pandemic and the resulting multiple fiscal reductions.
I admit going into painful detail sometimes about budget because I wanted our employees to understand how it worked, where the cuts would come from and our strategies for dealing with it. Although the Great Basin College physical plant was closed to the public and most faculty and staff were working remotely, GBC was always open for business. We successfully graduated our nursing cohorts early and once again those graduates passed their national exam 100% and went to work on the front lines during this pandemic.
We also were the only institution within NSHE to finish out our technical program hands-on portion of the curricula in May, having partnered with UNR early to make sure we had protocols in place to have students and employees back on campus safely. With plans in place in all areas of GBC, we successfully registered students for a 16% increased summer session and even surpassed last Fall’s booming enrollment this new Fall semester. Our residence halls are at capacity even though we are approximately 85% online.
And this week, after five months away from campus, we welcomed back faculty for the start of the new academic year. It is this week that normally I would welcome everyone back during a convocation presentation. This year it was fully virtual. And this year, I felt as though I had talked enough over the last five months and wanted to do something different. So, instead of the college hearing from me, I wanted to hear from them. I posted two questions via email asking our GBC employees why they were in this business called “higher education” and what it meant to them.
The response within 24 hours was amazing! I received almost 100 of our faculty and staff comments, telling me why they were here working in higher education and what it means to them. Some answers were brief but intense. Other comments were multiple paragraphs and deeply emotional. I read every one at least twice. I then looked for common threads and with those threads wove a fabric. The result was that by convocation time on Tuesday morning, I was able to present to Great Basin College, their own words. The comments I was able to weave together were uplifting and reminded us all why we are here and what it is that makes Great Basin College so successful in good times and in challenging times.
Because I heard from so many to share this so we can all go back and read it again and again, I decided to share it not only internally but also with the communities we serve. Great Basin College belongs to rural and frontier Nevada. When I presented this, it was written directly to faculty and staff. Now that I am presenting it to our communities, I have used “we” instead of “you”, as it represents all employees. Here is what the Great Basin College faculty and staff said.
— We love to learn and to help other people learn and it’s given us purpose and joy. It’s a gift that keeps on giving. It has allowed us to use our grit to inspire those around us.
— This environment is a positive influence in our lives and personally rewarding because giving our students a better foundation for the chance at a good life means everything to us.
— Some of us had a good/great experience as an undergraduate with mentors and some of us had a very difficult experience never thinking we could go to college. We worked jobs that had no future or just were jobs and we wanted more, so we realized we needed a degree/s. Those good and difficult experiences shaped our lives and then our careers. We want to empower others because we were empowered and we know what that feels like, in both directions! )
— Some of us are the first in our families to attain a college degree and we know what a difference it has made in our lives and want to share that, to give back.
— We feel our lives have more meaning through our jobs and we want to leave behind a legacy of enriching people’s lives. We are fueled by energy to teach and teach well because we know our students will “pay it forward”.
— We see working in Higher Education as a partnership that helps guide our students on a path that will lead them to find their own passion and path in the world.
— We like being in an environment of continuous learning because it allows us the opportunity to keep gaining knowledge and grow as individuals, both personally and professionally, while helping to create an environment that provides these same benefits to others.
— Sometimes we forget why we are in this business. Sometimes we get tired and lose focus. Sometimes we get lost. But then we have an “ah ha” moment that brings us back home and when we get to see that in students, know we had a part in that, it is very rewarding and keeps us going.
— We say that this work is a “calling”. Our part is to impact students’ thinking so they can learn to think critically and find truth and reach their potential. Their success strengthens our communities and economic development and we enjoy seeing their successes.
— Some of us may have ended up in Higher Education by chance, but we have stayed in Higher Ed because we understand the impact a person, willing to relate to a student, can make in that student’s life and it does not always have to happen in the classroom.
— We take pride in what we do, and we have seen how even small student and community interactions are part of the bigger picture and have positive ripple effects in changing lives. It is also a daily reminder of how learning is a lifelong endeavor for ourselves and others.
— We appreciate the diverse perspectives and backgrounds that students bring, and we often learn new things that expand our own thinking from this. We want to share this in more dialogue with colleagues, even if it is uncomfortable.
— We feel that because we work in Higher Education, that we are “lucky”, and we don’t think there’s any other field or line of work we’d rather be doing. So this motivates us to get up every morning and keeps us engaged throughout the days, weeks, and months of a semester.
— We want to help others discover the value and understand how to use the tools they have in front of them every day, knowing the responsibility we have in influencing students’ lives.
— We want to assist students to become more than what they are, because this is all about being part of something much bigger than ourselves.
— We help students take their first steps into a new life and are proud to be part of something so good.
— We remind ourselves and others that Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” William Butler Yeats
— We value the freedom of creativity, educational expansion, and room for growth in our own lives that our job affords us and we want that for students as well.
— We relate to students who struggle to achieve their potential because they care so much and may have put other’s needs and dreams ahead of their own. But for many of us, it’s our time and we want to help it be theirs as well.
— We feel it is rewarding to assist students around our state to comprehend the powerful and beautiful forces that shape our rugged landscape and we greatly enjoy sharing our enthusiasm — because teaching is a privilege, but also a responsibility to both pass on knowledge and instill enthusiasm for the appreciation and importance of continuous learning and inquiry.
— We recognize that our contribution to students’ success is a small but essential part of their bigger future and not a day goes by that we are not proud to answer someone when asked ”what is it that you do?”
— We believe everyone deserves an opportunity for higher education and don’t ever want to see a student struggle because they don’t feel we are accessible. We want them to spread their wings and see a new horizon.
— We feel that what we do contributes to the progress of civic responsibility, workforce development, personal growth and fulfillment, as well as the ability to take care of our families.
— When we were answering President Helens’ query, we had to stop and think because the answers were not particularly easy. We remembered how important what we do is, how every day we work to achieve student success and advocate for students and intentionally encourage leadership — because the next generation of role models is at stake.
— We want to know what more we can do to help our students and Great Basin College succeed. We want to know how we can work together to ensure GBC stays present in all the communities we serve. We are ready to face our challenges.
As you read the words of the GBC faculty and staff, you can see as did I, how fortunate we are to have such a dedicated group of employees at our college. This is a difficult time for us all and I want you to know that your college understands that our world has changed and we all are working hard so your plans about getting a degree or additional training don’t have to change as well. Thank you for your continued support for Great Basin College.
Dr. Joyce Helens is president of Great Basin College
