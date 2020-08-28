What does 'higher education' mean to you?

And this week, after five months away from campus, we welcomed back faculty for the start of the new academic year. It is this week that normally I would welcome everyone back during a convocation presentation. This year it was fully virtual. And this year, I felt as though I had talked enough over the last five months and wanted to do something different. So, instead of the college hearing from me, I wanted to hear from them. I posted two questions via email asking our GBC employees why they were in this business called “higher education” and what it meant to them.

The response within 24 hours was amazing! I received almost 100 of our faculty and staff comments, telling me why they were here working in higher education and what it means to them. Some answers were brief but intense. Other comments were multiple paragraphs and deeply emotional. I read every one at least twice. I then looked for common threads and with those threads wove a fabric. The result was that by convocation time on Tuesday morning, I was able to present to Great Basin College, their own words. The comments I was able to weave together were uplifting and reminded us all why we are here and what it is that makes Great Basin College so successful in good times and in challenging times.