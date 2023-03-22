U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen

“Today’s designation will preserve and protect an area of great cultural significance to Tribal nations for generations to come. This sacred land is rich with natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and immense ecological importance. As a firm and strong supporter of the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, it was an honor to join so many Nevadans to celebrate the permanent protection of this land.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

“Avi Kwa Ame is a sacred and stunning landscape, and I’m thrilled to celebrate its official designation with the Tribal nations and conservation advocates who helped make this happen. Nevada’s newest National Monument is an important step for preserving our cultural heritage, honoring sacred Tribal sites, and helping our families enjoy the great outdoors.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo

“Since I took office, the Biden White House has not consulted with my administration about any of the details of the proposed Avi Kwa Ame national monument which, given the size of the proposal, seems badly out of step.

“Upon learning that the President was considering unilateral action, I reached out to the White House to raise several concerns, citing the potential for terminal disruption of rare earth mineral mining projects and long-planned, bipartisan economic development efforts. While I’m still waiting for a response, I’m not surprised.

“This kind of ‘Washington Knows Best’ policy might win plaudits from unaccountable special interests, but it’s going to cost our state jobs and economic opportunity — all while making land more expensive and more difficult to develop for affordable housing and critical infrastructure projects.

“The federal confiscation of 506,814 acres of Nevada land is a historic mistake that will cost Nevadans for generations to come.”

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

“Avi Kwa Ame holds deep spiritual, sacred and historic significance to the Native people who have lived on these lands for generations. I am grateful to President Biden for taking this important step in recognition of the decades of advocacy from Tribes and the scientific community, who are eager to protect the objects within its boundaries. Together with Tribal leaders, outdoor enthusiasts, local elected officials, and other stakeholders, we will manage this new monument for the benefit of current and future generations.”

Nevada Wildlife Federation

“Converting the acreage into a national monument will benefit hunters as well as animals and plants.” said Russell Kuhlman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation. “We applaud the Biden Administration for working with Nevada’s sporting community to ensure hunting, trapping, wildlife infrastructure installation and maintenance will continue to be allowed within the national monument”.

Nevada Conservation League

“The protection of Avi Kwa Ame enjoys broad support from conservationists, recreationists, businesses, and gateway communities to protect Avi Kwa Ame and is a testament to the hard work of local leaders and groups, who have worked in collaboration to preserve this vital part of our history and protect it from industrial development proposals.”

Western Watersheds Project

“Western Watersheds Project petitioned the Bureau of Land Management to designate Avi Kwa Ame as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern in 2018, after multiple battles to fend off industrial-scale energy projects in the area. Western Watersheds Project and Basin and Range Watch also organized a Bioblitz in 2022 to help document the many species of desert plants and animals here.

“In 2018, Basin and Range Watch and Western Watersheds Project wrote up a nomination to protect the area as the proposed Castle Mountains Area of Critical Environmental Concern, and gained a wide array of signatories to support the nomination to the Bureau of Land Management. We believe this helped to crystalize a new National Monument campaign in the area.

“We were pleased to see this National Monument designated and are happy that our work to prevent industrial wind energy development on monument lands was so successful.”

Institute for a Progressive Nevada

“[T]his designation is a vital measure to extend federal protection for the desert plants and wildlife that blanket the hundreds of thousands of acres comprising the monument, such as the desert Bighorn Sheep, Desert Tortoise, Joshua Trees, and more. We are also looking forward to both locals and tourists alike visiting southern Nevada to recreate outdoors in this new monument, boosting our local outdoor recreation economy, creating jobs, and supporting Nevada communities like those in Searchlight, Boulder City, and Laughlin.”