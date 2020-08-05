What they're saying about Nevada's ballot mailing

RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel
Democrats changed the rules of the game at the last minute to try and rig this election. They overturned a bipartisan ballot harvesting ban to allow strangers to pick up a ballot for anyone, including the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and have thrown out many important safeguards. Nevadans saw the dangers of automatically mailing ballots during their June primary. The integrity of the election was at risk then, and it is even more so now. AB4 will destroy the confidence every voter deserves to have in our elections.
Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II
This lawsuit is a sham meant to intimidate the states from pursuing voting access expansions. AB4 expands mail-in and in-person voting options, granting Nevadans greater choice this November. As states fill the void of Trump’s leadership and begin to step up to the challenge of protecting both voters’ health and their constitutional right to vote, Trump and Republicans are throwing a fit. That is because Trump does not want to hear from the people, he knows what they will say. Rather than listen to Donald Trump’s lies about mail-in voting, Nevada Democrats did their job and listened to the people. Nevadans overwhelmingly support expanded vote-by-mail options; so does the rest of the country. The people are with us, and this November the people will be heard as they reject Trump’s lies and misplaced priorities. I am proud of my colleagues' courage and hard work in moving Nevada towards a safe and secure election this November.
Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald
The Nevada Republican Party is proud to stand with the hundreds of thousands of Nevadans that will vote in November. They deserve to have faith in the results. We are honored to join the other interested parties in this lawsuit and are committed to protecting Nevada from the threat of voter fraud.
Annette Magnus, Executive Director Battle Born Progress
We thank Governor Steve Sisolak for signing AB 4 today and recognizing the priority of ensuring that every eligible voter can safely vote in the November general election. AB 4 is a fantastic bill that will allow each registered voter to receive a mail ballot which they can return either by mail, drop off at designated drop-off locations, or return at an in-person vote center if they wish to vote in-person. This bill also ensures there will not be a repeat of the extremely long wait times that plagued vote centers during the primary election by mandating a far higher number of vote centers to be established in large counties. AB 4 also helps tribes request vote centers, and end ballot collection restrictions that prevented many voters from participating due to the pandemic lockdown. We are also proud of the leadership of Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro for moving this bill through their respective chambers. Thanks to this bill, we are looking forward to a general election where all eligible voters can participate without being forced to choose between putting their health at risk and exercising their right to vote.”
Jenna Ellis, Trump 2020 Senior Legal Adviser
Democrats know President Trump is gaining ground in Nevada, so they fully and fundamentally overhauled Nevada’s election laws in a rushed 72-hour attempt to rig the election. This unconstitutional legislation implements the exact universal vote-by-mail system President Trump has been warning against for months, making it nearly impossible for every Nevada voter’s ballot to count. Nevada Democrats are allowing ballots cast after Election Day to count, practically inviting Nevada’s elected liberal leaders to hold the election open until their political operatives harvest enough ballots to swing the election in their favor—ultimately delaying the election. President Trump will not stand for this attack on election integrity, and he is fighting to protect Nevada’s right to vote.
Briana Escamilla, Nevada Director of Human Rights Campaign
HRC thanks Governor Sisolak for signing AB4 today and for being committed to ensuring Nevadans can safely cast their ballot during these unprecedented times. AB4 ensures that voters do not have to wait in lines for an excessive period of time and provide voters with many choices to safely cast their ballot in November. Thanks to AB4, all Nevadans will have the opportunity to let their voice be heard whether they decide to vote in-person or by mail. All active registered voters will be automatically sent a mail ballot with pre-paid postage, extend the deadline for tribes to request a vote center on their land, and removes the restrictions on ballot collection and signature assistance. We are confident that, in November, all voters will be able to safely cast their ballot without facing any significant burdens thanks to this legislation.
