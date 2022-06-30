What was lost when Roe was overturned?

I have never understood why the Left chose abortion as the issue for which they are willing to draw a line in the sand. It doesn’t make sense. There is no grand design or final end that demands it. Abortion does nothing to bring in the socialist utopia. It doesn’t advance the goals of minorities and other victimized classes. The arguments over the last fifty odd years for unfettered abortion eventually become cumbersome and illogical.

On whatever level you wish to position an argument for a “right” to unrestricted abortion, it falls apart in contradictions and hypocritical cross currents. The rationale for the decision made by the Court in Roe vs Wade was an embarrassment that in calmer moments is seen as one of the worst in the Court’s history. The judges in the minority last June 24 didn’t even bother to give a legal and historical justification for their dissent.

What exactly has been lost when Roe was overturned? One would think it was the end of the world, but the world goes on very much like it was before. Abortions are still available. Some states have even created a “right” for one.

The most avid supporters of abortion are white women of a certain class. They are more politically engaged than other groups within the Democrat Party, and are accustomed to getting what they want. They view themselves as saviors of victims oppressed by others not like themselves.

Several years ago, I taught a class that tried to look at the full spectrum of issues within our culture. When we got to ideas about gender, I presented a theory, proposed by a group of feminists, that stated gender roles were created mostly by necessity and that women were not victims. It was not my idea. A student immediately dropped the class and went online to warn the world I was a misogynist.

For this young woman from a college of “social” science, women had to be victims, especially women, who unlike herself, were not “privileged.”

So, let’s return to the original question: what exactly has been lost when Roe was overturned?

The number of abortions may decline, but they were declining anyway. Can a person still get an abortion? Of course. Will poor women still be able to get an abortion? Of course. Organizations are sprouting up like weeds, promising to save the poor from pregnancy.

So why the marches, the violence, and the temper tantrums?

Roe vs Wade stood as an affirmation for a political ideology. It really wasn’t about abortion; it was about validating a movement. Ironically, it opened the door to federal control over even the most personal of matters.

This will sound harsh to acknowledge, but it validated the raised fist and the violence this revolutionary symbol demands.

Progressives have moved on and now champion transgenderism over women in their victim hierarchy. Removing the federal “right” to an abortion is seen as a major political setback to a group who declared victory years ago. It is also a major blow against federal power, causing the other two branches of the government to immediately drop everything else to organize a response.

Cry, scream, protest, but that’s it.

