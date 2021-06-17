Whatever you think of it, we’re global

Similarly, global migration brings both opportunity and difficulty. It’s estimated there were some 280 million migrants in 2020, 50 million of them in the US alone. This can bring enormous benefits in the innovation, talent, and drive that many immigrant workers possess. But there’s no denying that it also causes disruption, both social and economic, and it will remain a domestic political flashpoint for as long as the US remains an attractive destination.

You can also see an example of our interconnectedness—and the issues it raises—whenever you go to a shopping mall. All countries need something from other places, whether it’s food or cars or watches or clothing. Economic theory likes this: Countries specialize in making certain things more cheaply and efficiently, and they import the goods that others produce more efficiently. Open trade allows every country to do what it does best. But to factory workers thrown out of their jobs or farmers facing stiff competition from overseas, the details matter a lot. This is why trade talks go on constantly among nations and trade is always high on the list of domestic political issues.