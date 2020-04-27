When the coronavirus ends, your marriage doesn’t have to

People will experience the coronavirus crisis in different ways

Couples aren’t necessarily going to agree about the crisis, its effects, its future, what’s going to happen as a result of it both in a general way or how it will affect their marriage, career or finances. People process things differently. That doesn’t mean anyone is right or wrong. This is when good listening skills and empathy come into play. Try to figure out where your spouse is coming from and what they are feeling and thinking without being judgmental.

Spend some time alone, if possible

Spending nearly all your time together is not always the best thing for a relationship. Try to find time every day to be solo even if it’s for an hour. This may require bartering with your spouse for some time away, even if it’s alone in a room.

Postpone fights

Call a time out if an argument is getting out of hand. Try postponing it until a later, set time. Then do something calming in the meantime. At the designated time, have a more relaxed discussion when you can focus on understanding your spouse’s point of view.

Respect invisible boundaries