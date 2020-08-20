‘Wherever our kids are, whatever it takes; Communities In Schools is here to break down barriers to academic success and graduation’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August is synonymous with back-to-school — a time typically filled with excitement and anticipation for what the new school year will bring. New classrooms, new classmates, new teachers, and new learning opportunities. This year, it’s a bit different.

As our own local school districts and educational leaders grapple with plans to conduct in-person classes, virtual distance learning, or a combination of both, one thing remains constant: Communities In Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada is here to continue to support our students in flexible ways as they reengage in their schooling, including distributing wholesome weekend meal bags and connecting our students with various basic needs resources.

From learning in front of a whiteboard in the classroom to a computer screen at the dining table, education has shifted rapidly. We all had hoped this would be temporary and yet here we are — staring down a fall semester filled with continued uncertainty and mounting challenges for families and households.