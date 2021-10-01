Wildlife conservation bill sees broad support

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is co-sponsoring the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. The bipartisan bill will devote $1.4 billion annually to locally-led efforts – including $24.8 million to Nevada – to help at-risk wildlife species.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will use the money to implement its wildlife action plan, which identifies 256 wildlife species of concern, including bighorn sheep, sage grouse and the Gila monster.

“We’re facing a looming wildlife crisis, and this is the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past fifty years,” said Russell Kuhlman, Executive Director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation. “We thank Senator Rosen for co-sponsoring this fiscally responsible effort to help at-risk wildlife with collaborative, voluntary measures across every state, territory and Tribal nation.”

“We are truly appreciative of Senator Rosen’s support for this historic legislation,” said Tony Wasley, Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “Her efforts will help pave the way for large-scale, proactive conservation that is much needed by the wildlife admired by so many Nevadans.”