Wisconsin's unconscionable scam

Wisconsin might have just decided the November election for Trump at the expense of its own citizens’ lives.

As of April 7, the state’s primary election day, there were 2,511 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with the disease continuing to spread. Thanks to Wisconsin Republicans and the U.S. Supreme Court, the people of our state had to make a terrible choice: would they risk their lives to vote?

Depending on where you are, the risk is not equal. In many counties, you can count the number of confirmed cases on one hand. Head up north to Door County and there are only four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Milwaukee, however, has suffered more than half of the confirmed cases so far. At least 85 people in our state have died — 45 of them in Milwaukee, and most of them black.

In the last week, I started seeing news that Wisconsin voters had extra time to request and submit absentee ballots — until April 13. More than a million people requested absentee ballots, and many had not received them by election day.