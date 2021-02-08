Women’s athletics from Title IX to the transgendered phenomenon

Some 49 years ago, this nation passed Title IX, which placed women’s athletics on an equal par with men, wherever federal funds were involved. Great changes occurred in competitive athletics at both the high school and the college level as a result of IX.
Has it accomplished what was intended? At the University of Nevada where organized women’s athletic programs were almost nonexistent prior to IX, today there are 9 recognized athletic endeavors that women compete in, all at the NCAA level. These programs support around 150 female students every year as participants on some form of financial scholarship.
Without Title IX, would these young ladies have the ability to obtain a college degree? This is especially true when one considers that up to thirty percent or more are minorities of one type or another. Nationally, today Title IX is responsible for upwards of 250,000 young female students being able to achieve higher education.
Title IX doesn’t just impact higher education. All high schools obtain federal funding in one form or another; all high schools must comply. Every year the better female high school athletes get athletic scholarship and a shot at a college education. This did not happen prior to the advent of Title IX.
All great programs are always vulnerable to changing times. Women’s athletics is certainly no exception. Ever since the 1960s, social changes have been occurring. Trans females and their impacts on athletics is no exception. Both the Olympics and the NCAA have very explicit rules regarding a trans female’s participation in athletics on a female team. However, at the more local level high school, hardly any rules exist governing trans females participating in women’s athletics.
Newly elected President Joe Biden may well have drastically changed that landscape, certainly at least at the high school level. On his first day in office, Biden issued a great number of executive orders. One in particular directly affects high school athletics. Biden’s order simply indicates that trans women athletes have every right to participate in women’s athletics.
Additionally, his order specifically mentions children and youth sports: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” One can only wonder if the physical separation and consideration given to the trans female will be permanently damaging to the student’s self esteem and confidence?
The impact that transgendered women athletes could have on women’s athletic programs at the high school level has already raised its questionable head. A number of women’s athletic events in high schools, mainly on the East Coast, were forced to incorporate trans women in county or regional track events in 2019, or earlier. It’s an accepted fact that biological men, on average, are bigger, stronger and run faster, all other things being equal, than their women counterparts. That is exactly what happened when trans athletes were allowed to compete. Certain women failed to win their respective events, which apparently had a negative impact on their ability to receive financial consideration for their potential collegiate careers.
It is difficult to project how widespread these types of situations will become. A better answer to that question will likely be obtained once the pandemic is over and high school sports get back to normal. However, it is probably a safe prediction to say that the problems will increase now that President Biden’s executive order has brought so much attention to this situation. It’s also worth noting that Biden’s executive order, taken to mean exactly what it says, will require every high school receiving any form of federal aid to provide equal, but private, locker space, including showers, toilets and individual lockers for any trans student athlete, regardless if present or not.
Hopefully in the coming months and years, those that deal with this difficult problem can find reasonable answers to the havoc created by the President’s poorly thought through executive order. Significant lawsuits are undoubtedly on the horizon.
The concepts of social engineering have not always been overly successful. Will the physical separation and consideration given to the trans female be permanently damaging to the students' self-esteem and confidence?
President Biden must be given the chance to more thoroughly evaluate the ramifications of this action, if he so chooses. However, the “hard” left may not give him that choice. If that indeed is the case, then the future of women’s athletics does indeed face some critical times.