Women’s athletics from Title IX to the transgendered phenomenon

Some 49 years ago, this nation passed Title IX, which placed women’s athletics on an equal par with men, wherever federal funds were involved. Great changes occurred in competitive athletics at both the high school and the college level as a result of IX.

Has it accomplished what was intended? At the University of Nevada where organized women’s athletic programs were almost nonexistent prior to IX, today there are 9 recognized athletic endeavors that women compete in, all at the NCAA level. These programs support around 150 female students every year as participants on some form of financial scholarship.

Without Title IX, would these young ladies have the ability to obtain a college degree? This is especially true when one considers that up to thirty percent or more are minorities of one type or another. Nationally, today Title IX is responsible for upwards of 250,000 young female students being able to achieve higher education.

Title IX doesn’t just impact higher education. All high schools obtain federal funding in one form or another; all high schools must comply. Every year the better female high school athletes get athletic scholarship and a shot at a college education. This did not happen prior to the advent of Title IX.