Wounded Warrior Project expands partnerships

Wounded Warrior Project expanded partnerships to include 12 new and existing veteran and military service organizations to help meet the needs of our nation's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.

Farmer Veteran Coalition was one of the dozen awarded. A national nonprofit serving nearly 25,000 veterans turned farmers, FVC creates a new generation of farmers and food leaders while simultaneously offering our veterans a place to heal on America’s farms.

WWP funding will directly support the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. It’s a small grant program that provides assistance to veterans in the early stages of their agricultural careers with the purchase of a piece of equipment. For hundreds of members, the Fellowship Fund has made the difference in the viability of their farming operation.

Like WWP, FVC believes that every warrior has a next mission. Farming provides the kind of mission-oriented work that many veterans found satisfying while in the military, in addition to offering them a sense of purpose, opportunity, and physical and psychological benefits.