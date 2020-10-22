WREC: Why to vote 'no' on Question 6

For more than 30 years, I’ve had the great pleasure of working and leading Wells Rural Electric Co. (WREC), a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility in Northeastern Nevada. Our interest, and in fact our mission, is to improve the quality of life for our members, who also happen to be our neighbors, friends and family.

We were built by the very communities we serve and I take the job of protecting the interests of our communities very seriously. I’m troubled by the recent trend of attempting to regulate the energy industry via constitutional amendment. Such practice ignores the legislative process where all viewpoints can be considered, limits our ability to be responsive to sudden changes and, as a result, ultimately harms the consumers we’re meant to serve. For those reasons, I would urge you to vote no on Question 6.