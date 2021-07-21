Your language speaks for you

There is an interesting procedure sometimes referred to as statistical stylometry. When people speak, they use words differently and at different frequencies. It is possible to take a sample of speech and compare it from different individuals and obtain a probability that the sample was spoken from each.

It is also possible the same word may not mean the same thing to different people, or that certain words may be used more by people with different beliefs.

Christians, as an extreme example, may use the word “grace” much differently than a fashion designer.

Currently, in our culture there are a number of words and phrases that are used differently by those on the political left and those on the right. Here is a short list.

Solidarity: I cringe when I hear this word. It is used by those who are enamored by the romance of revolution. It is almost always used in the context of a “fight.” Notice that a person must “stand” in solidarity. You don’t sit down and discuss. It is usually associated with the symbol of a raised fist. Conservatives hardly use the word. It reminds them of totalitarian systems and the insanity of Marxism.