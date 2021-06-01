Battle Born Progress reacts to 81st Legislative Session: Major progressive victories, some disappointments

On the environmental front, we took an active role in the Nevada Conservation Network to help pass legislation protecting our lands and waters and promote clean energy. We drafted and placed letters to the editor supporting bills like AB211, requiring wildlife habitat studies before land is used for development. We hosted a training on grassroots lobbying for Network volunteers ahead of Conservation Lobby Day and assisted with the development of lobbying materials for the week-long event. We took part in weekly engagement calls led by Chispa NV on AB349, the bill to reduce smog pollution from vehicles, assisting with rapid response communication and placement of more letters-to-the-editor. We also coordinated with the Nevada Conservation League to hold a press conference highlighting the Conserve 30 by 30 initiative, which was moving at the legislative level in AJR3, a resolution that also lobbied and used digital organizing to support.

With all of these victories, we must also note that there were some harrowing moments of disappointment. Affordable housing was an issue where this Legislature dropped the ball, especially as the pandemic forced housing insecurity upon so many. We worked closely with our partners with the Legal Aid Center to not only share resources with the community as developments occurred, but apply pressure on lawmakers to address the looming eviction crisis in a real way. In the end, AB141, the bill to seal eviction records from the pandemic, made it through after beating back pressure from housing associations, and holding them accountable to their supposed interest in helping renters. We were also glad to see AB486 move forward, with input from the Governor, to create better legal procedures around rental assistance applications to ensure a “glide path” for eviction proceedings. However, much more MUST be done to address the evictions crisis and the need for affordable housing in our state. Too many good housing bills, like AB334 to create more inclusive zoning policies, died on deadlines. We are going to continue working with affordable housing advocates to ensure local governments are also taking action on this issue while holding our Carson City legislators accountable for not doing nearly enough to address the skyrocketing cost of housing in Nevada.