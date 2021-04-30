Burning question: Who should pay wildland firefighting costs?

Nationwide, the effort to stem wildfires has seen very little success. Massive blazes have destroyed homes and killed residents in communities across the West. More efforts at fuel reduction are planned, but in the meantime there is plenty of potential for more massive blazes.

“We’ve had half the county burn up. If that doesn’t reduce the fire risk, I don’t know what does,” County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi told KC.

The county has seen millions of acres burn, but every large fire results in an even larger swath of cheatgrass the following year. Some rangelands have seen the same areas burn over and over. There is little doubt that large fires will continue to pose a threat to rural Nevada communities and become an increasing tax burden in the process.

Elko Daily Free Press readers who responded to a poll on elkodaily.com were evenly split over whether city residents should help pay for wildland firefighting costs or not. One need look no farther than Elko-sized Paradise, California to answer that question.

A fire started seven miles from town in November 2018, and evacuations were ordered in nearby communities. Soon after, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history killed more than 80 people and destroyed 95% of the town’s buildings.