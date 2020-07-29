Commentary: All of us need to help revitalize our democracy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid all the troubles occupying our attention, one of the more worrisome is also one of the least visible. It is the loss of public faith in the effectiveness of our representative democracy.

Concern over our system as a whole is palpable: that it has trouble responding to the country’s needs, is resistant to reform as society evolves, and continues to perpetuate inequality and social immobility.

Americans increasingly divide themselves into different, often warring, political and cultural camps. Some politicians, including the President, are bent on stoking division. Many play to their parties’ bases. And some seek to suppress the vote, narrowing public support for government.

The challenge we face as a nation is to revitalize our democracy and its institutions. How do we do this? Calls for greater public participation and involvement are on target, but not enough. I believe we need to repair our frayed institutions and push back against the forces that divide us.

We are, after all, the United States. Our name expresses an ideal. So does our history, which over time has trended toward expanding inclusivity and opportunity for all. One place to start is to take inspiration from that history: to recognize where we’ve fallen short, but also to highlight the remarkable progress we’ve made.