Don't confuse riots with protests

No one should confuse riots with protests if they have genuine concern with the aspirations—and grievances—of African-Americans.

Yet, the political leadership in Minnesota—Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz—exhibited confusion and indecision following the May 26 death of George Floyd. Their failure to act extended over a four day period. After four days of chaos, large swaths of Minneapolis lay in ruins resulting from rioting , looting and arson.

Before the Minnesota National Guard deployment on May 30, over 170 stores had been destroyed. A $30 million affordable-housing project was burned , malls looted and rioters took over the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building setting it ablaze. Shockingly, the police retreat from their own headquarters came under orders from Mayor Frey—turning it over to the mob.

Frey was the source of the stand-down order that allowed his own city to burn, while he kept repeating that the destruction was “just brick and mortar”.

As in Baltimore, following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray , there was a failure to distinguish the difference between protest with purpose and lawlessness. That mistake has been repeated now in other cities across the United States, including New York City.

History instructs.