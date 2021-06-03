Don't sabotage the engine of American ingenuity

It's no surprise that most of the companies behind the most effective Covid-19 vaccines are American.

Over the last four decades, the United States has provided uniquely fertile ground for trailblazing biotech companies like Pfizer and Moderna. In less than a year, the two companies produced Covid-19 vaccines with an extraordinary efficacy rate of 95 percent.

America's knack for spawning revolutionary enterprises stems, in large part, from a single piece of legislation: The Bayh-Dole Act of 1980.

The law allowed universities and non-profits to retain the patents on discoveries made with federal funding. In exchange for royalties, universities can then license those patents to businesses, which take big risks in commercializing those ideas. This public-private collaboration has spawned thousands of startups.

Unfortunately, some activists and political leaders now want to undermine the law. If the United States is to remain the world leader in private-sector innovation, we have to preserve Bayh-Dole.

Prior to 1980, America was losing its economic edge, especially within ideas-driven industries like the life sciences. During the 1970s, four European countries developed more than half of all new medicines, while the United States accounted for less than a third.