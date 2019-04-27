An icy snow squall that led to crashes and the closure of Lamoille Highway this winter was a stark reminder that commuters have no secondary route between Elko and Spring Creek.
A permanent route extending from Errecart Boulevard or Burner Basin will need to be built, but there is a temporary solution that county emergency officials are hoping to see completed soon.
A bike path over the summit would not only be a welcome recreational feature connecting Elko cyclists with the Ruby Mountains, the path could also be made wide enough for emergency vehicles to use in the event of another crash like the one on Feb. 13.
That storm caught everyone by surprise. Three vehicles collided in the freezing rain and wicked crosswinds that afternoon, which turned to blinding snowfall on the Spring Creek side by evening.
Heavy rush-hour traffic hampered snowplows trying to work on the summit. After the accident scene was cleared, several mine buses bogged down and once again blocked traffic. That’s when NHP learned that local mine bus drivers had no idea how to put chains on their tires.
NHP wisely closed the highway at that point, restricting traffic to essential access to the hospital. By the time the road was fully reopened it had been more than five hours since the original crash. A multitude of vehicles driven by Spring Creek commuters had to sit idle or turn around and head back into Elko. An incorrect post on social media led drivers to believe the road would not reopen until the following morning.
While this was a “perfect storm” in terms of intensity at the height of the evening rush hour, it certainly wasn’t the only time when travel over the summit got dicey last winter, or during any typical winter. The summit only stretches a couple miles, and in most cases the road can be cleared by snowplows in a very short time.
But when conditions are really bad the highway department flashes its “chains or snow tires required” signs to warn motorists of the hazard ahead. This was done beginning two hours before the accident, according to NDOT, yet two-wheel-drive cars and other vehicles that were not properly equipped continued to drive into the storm.
Mine bus drivers had to be taught the following day how to chain up, a situation that County Commissioner Cliff Eklund called “inexcusable.” But even if they had chains, there is no pullout for trucks and buses to use. NDOT has a spacious, paved pullout on the down side of the summit, which is no good to anyone needing to chain up.
A wide bike path could have been cleared to at least allow emergency traffic over the summit.
The downside is that such a route would not help in the event of a hazardous waste spill, which Police Chief Ben Reed says is the biggest threat. A spill on Interstate 80 in October 2017 brought traffic to a standstill for more than a day, stranding hundreds of large trucks in Elko overnight.
A hazmat incident on Lamoille Highway “would be crippling to our citizens and to our economy,” Reed said, pointing out that many parents work in Elko but have children attending school in Spring Creek. They would be cut off from each other in the event of a prolonged closure.
Another problem is that the county and state have already identified U.S. Highway 93 as the biggest priority for funding because of its high number of fatalities. More passing lanes will be added next year.
The situation in Spring Creek – which is the county’s second largest population center — also needs to be a priority, however, and members of the Regional Transportation Commission recently voted to make it one.
In the meantime, Reed suggested city police step in during emergencies to help get doctors and nurses to and from the hospital, while Elko County Sheriff’s deputies could serve on the Spring Creek side of the summit where no ambulance services are based.
Emergency planners also hope to improve communication with the public before the next incident strikes. Tools they might use include electronic reader boards and/or the Emergency Alert System which can “ping” every cellphone in the local area.
Stopgap measures are needed because it could be 10 years before a permanent secondary route can be built to connect Elko and Spring Creek.
Meanwhile, major snowstorms and wildfires – such as those that closed Lamoille Highway twice in September 2017 – are likely to get more frequent, while the population south of the summit continues to get larger and larger.
Residents can do their part by following NDOT’s chain or snow tire requirements on the summit as well as all other highways. Motorists who do not have four-wheel drive and adequate tires should be prepared to chain up if they want to make it home during the next big storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.