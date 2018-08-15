Is Elko headed for a housing crisis?
Some people think so, considering the shortage of starter homes and the city’s sudden “clarification” of its subdivision bonding policy.
Some even believe that developers will flee town if they are required to post 100 percent performance guarantees based on prevailing wage. That is the cost the city would have to pay if a developer fails to complete the necessary public improvements that are part of any new housing project.
Prevailing wage can add 50 percent to the cost of a project. One Realtor said the requirement is double the actual cost of installing the infrastructure.
Unfortunately, if a project goes south, the only way the city can complete the work without stiffing taxpayers is to have an adequate performance bond.
The issue is especially troublesome because the city has not been consistently enforcing the rules.
Timing is another concern. The number of homes for sale has been dwindling, pushing up costs and causing some Realtors to wonder if they will have enough inventory to sell.
Fortunately, several subdivisions are under construction or in the planning stages this year, following a lull that no doubt contributed to the housing shortage.
From one perspective, this is a good problem. It means Elko is growing despite the relative stagnation of the mining industry. We have seen huge growth in the number of motels and multifamily housing units in recent years, but home construction has been slack at the same time that mineral exploration is beginning to make a comeback.
If bonding requirements are too strict, developers could head for greener pastures. After all, construction is booming in just about every direction you turn in the Intermountain West.
The tension was palpable at last week’s Elko Planning Commission meeting, during which the code changes were introduced.
“The thing that bothered me the most is the lack of desire to involve the public,” real estate agent Sheri Eklund-Brown told the commission. “We’ve got all these stakeholders in the room. … That’s their future, their occupations you are tampering with.”
The commission ended up recommending passage of the code changes anyway, but a workshop will be scheduled to iron out details – including those that some developers see as changes but are really a matter of uneven enforcement.
State law allows cities to require 100 percent guarantees, but does not require them, the city’s attorney explained. And unlike some other cities, Elko may reimburse developers on a step-by-step basis instead of tying up their capital for the duration of a project.
There have been times in the city’s past when mining booms have created a serious housing shortage. Getting construction companies to set up shop here is a different game than it is in larger cities.
Building cities is an awkward dance between the forces of free enterprise and the maze of bureaucratic regulations. Without eye-to-eye contact, somebody is bound to end up with sore toes.
All businesses need to be treated fairly, without losing sight of the fact that larger projects bring larger risks.
We hope city officials and the development community can come to an understanding – one that protects the taxpayer without bringing construction to a screeching halt. Finding a solution will be a matter of good timing and better communication.
