Should someone who is caught with heroin on the streets of Elko receive a misdemeanor citation instead of being arrested for a felony?
The answer to that question is not as simple as it sounds, when you consider how more and more manpower in our courts is being used to babysit drug addicts.
The Nevada Commission on the Administration of Justice is slated to discuss watering down the state’s drug laws when it meets next week in Carson City. The panel will “recommend reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin, meth and cocaine that are now considered felonies,” reported the Nevada Appeal. It would be up to the Democrat-controlled Legislature and incoming governor to make and approve the changes.
At their last commission meeting, Carson District Judge Jim Wilson said addiction is a disease and putting addicts in prison “makes no sense to me on any level.”
His comments were part of a lively discussion that included a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department representative saying officers should have the discretion to issue citations instead of arresting people for first and second drug offenses. Judges on the panel called for ending mandatory sentencing rules and allowing them to decide who belongs in prison and for how long.
Ideas like this are not new but they have been drawing more attention in the wake of Nevada’s legalization of marijuana. With simple possession no longer being a crime, legislators may water down the law on other powerful psychoactive substances — even though there is no doubt that drugs such as heroin and meth have serious health consequences.
The question of decriminalization boils down to whether public health agencies can be more successful at rehabilitating drug users than the specter of punishment in a prison cell. Judges who have tried both methods believe treatment programs are more effective than prisons.
Watering down Nevada’s drug laws, however, is not likely to have a big impact. History indicates that drug abuse will continue to be a problem no matter what we do to discourage it.
What is needed is a much broader change in how drug abuse is handled nationally. Traditional responses seem to be failing us in the Opioid Age, with painkillers flowing as freely from medical clinics as they do on the black market.
Decriminalization of hard-core drugs has been tried in several countries in Europe and Latin America, some of which declared their “war on drugs” a failure. New programs allow drug addicts to get help from the state without going through the penal system. It’s a money-saver for government and a reputation-saver for addicts, if they are able to turn their lives around.
Portugal, once considered the “Heroin Capital of Europe,” removed criminal penalties for drug use in 2001 and put the bulk of its taxpayer dollars into rehabilitation centers where addicts exercise and make art together. The country saw a dramatic decrease in drug-related deaths.
Portugal now has one of the lowest drug overdose death rates in the world – six per million people compared with 312 in the United States – but many of its citizens still take dangerous drugs and lead unproductive lives. They just aren’t tying up courts like they used to.
America remains behind the curve when it comes to handling drug abuse as a public health issue more than a legal issue. Until that happens it won’t matter if places like Portugal – or Nevada – focus only on arresting traffickers, not the users who keep them in business.
In the meantime, we could be finding ways to free up our courts to handle more serious crimes, which haven’t yet been reclassified as diseases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.