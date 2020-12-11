Editorial: Don't let pandemic darken Christmas spirit of giving

The bank’s goal is to raise inflation, as interest rates in Europe remain at zero.

Christmas shoppers everywhere are doing a much higher percentage of business online, which has retailers warning of a Christmas shipping crunch.

“A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays,” the AP reported.

Online shopping volume is expected to triple compared to last year’s holiday season.

“The holiday shipping crunch has been particularly hard on small retailers that badly need the last two weeks before Christmas to make up for a loss of sales when they were forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic,” stated the AP.

The virus may also put a damper on travel, although many Americans ignored the CDC’s advice to stay home for Thanksgiving. Long-distance travel was down from last year, but only by about 4%, the agency reported.