Editorial: Fast response keeps fires smaller this year

“We take on big wildland fires, we take on big incidents, we do things that are not what normal people do and yet you see people step up and do the very best that they can,” Bingaman told the Elko Daily.

The district secured more than $600,000 in grants under her leadership, enabling the purchase of more equipment and construction of a new fire station in Lamoille.

“You start with nothing and now you have a fairly well-run machine,” she pointed out.

While the district has come at a high cost to county taxpayers, having a locally operated firefighting force appears to have been worth the change – not that the State of Nevada left us with any choice in the matter.

Taking a more aggressive approach to fires also worked well this year. That tactic results in higher initial costs but far less expense and damage in the long run. It is common sense that the quicker a fire is put out, the less likely it is to spread to a point that it is beyond control.

Other parts of the West did not fare as well this season. More than 8 million acres burned nationwide, claiming 37 lives, according to a New York Times report.