The devastating fire season of 2018 has Nevadans asking a burning question: Will wildfires continue to get bigger and more frequent in the years ahead?
Some climate experts believe so.
This year’s fire season may not be over but Elko County residents at least welcomed the arrival of cooler weather this week. Wednesday’s high of 79 degrees was only the second time this summer that the mercury hasn’t climbed into the 80s, 90s or 100s.
The summer of 2018 will be remembered as the smokiest ever experienced by most rural Nevadans. It will be remembered for bringing the largest fire in the state’s recorded history to Humboldt and Elko counties. It will be remembered for leaving two Lander County firefighters with serious burn injuries. And it will be remembered for fires that swept into the Humboldt National Forest both north and south of Elko.
The Martin and South Sugarloaf fires blackened more than 1,000 square miles – nearly the size of Rhode Island — destroying prime habitat for mule deer and sage grouse.
Here in Elko County, the 2018 fire season kicked off in late June with a 1,500-acre blaze near Emigrant Pass. It would be one of many fires in the Carlin area in months to come.
The record-breaking Martin Fire was started July 4 north of Winnemucca, possibly by fireworks or a campfire, eventually burning 686 square miles. A $20,000 reward has not yielded any arrests.
Another fire burned dangerously close to the community of Owyhee, and a Winnemucca firefighter was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after fighting a 5,000-acre, lightning-sparked blaze later that month.
Multiple fires burned near Last Chance Road, including one that spread up Elko Mountain across 3,778 acres.
In August, two firefighters were injured when flames burned over their engine after a helicopter crashed north of Battle Mountain. The fire eventually blackened nearly 60,000 acres.
On Aug. 17, lightning started what would become the 233,462-acre South Sugarloaf Fire. Dry, windy weather pushed the fire into the forest north of Wildhorse, prompting the unprecedented closure of more than 700,000 acres for public safety reasons.
“Due to the fire’s severity, roughly 75 to 100 Nevadans were forced to flee their homes, while an additional 40 households were placed under voluntary evacuation orders,” wrote U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in trying to convince FEMA to reconsider providing federal aid.
One firefighter suffered minor burns when the blaze ripped across Mountain City Highway.
Fire managers were criticized for their ground tactics after heavy smoke made it unsafe to fly aircraft, yet they eventually brought the blaze under control with minimal structure damage and no other injuries.
There were heavy losses of grazing land from both the Martin and Sugarloaf fires.
“Nevada’s oldest ranch, the Ninety-Six Ranch in Paradise Valley, lost 100 percent of their BLM grazing allotment as well as some Forest Service and private lands …” said U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.
The toll on wildlife will be felt for decades to come as the fire-ravaged landscape attempts to recover.
Some of this summer’s fires were caused by lightning, some caused by humans, but the villain in all of them was cheatgrass. This opportunistic weed spreads its way into native plants and becomes a fuse just waiting for a spark to set off a destructive chain reaction.
“Big sagebrush is killed by fire,” said Chuck Warner of The Nature Conservancy . “The only way to reestablish it is by seed. Then it takes about ten years to mature and be reasonable habitat for sage grouse or pygmy rabbit. Fire intervals of 5-7 years don’t give it much of a chance.”
Some large portions of northeastern Nevada have burned even more frequently than that.
Cheatgrass now infests 50 million acres of sagebrush habitat.
Researchers are working to develop strains of bacteria to kill cheatgrass and prevent the next year’s seeds from sprouting. Meanwhile, ranchers plea for the federal government to allow more grazing as drought and warmer temperatures combine to give cheatgrass an unfair advantage over the rest of the West’s plant life.
Eleven new fires were burning Thursday in the Great Basin region, but none of them were large.
Once again we thank firefighters for all of their hard work protecting us from danger and loss. And we hope the above summary of the 2018 fire season won’t need a footnote as the fire danger lingers into fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.