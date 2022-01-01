Editorial: How will Elko County fare in Covid ’22?

How will Elko fare in Covid ’22?

The answer may be a Catch-22, a term that refers to a paradoxical situation for which there is no apparent solution. As the New Year begins we are still trying to gauge the threat of a mutating coronavirus.

When Covid arrived in Nevada in the spring of 2020 it was believed to be much more deadly than it really is. The streets were bare as residents stayed home as much as possible, even here in rural Nevada.

It soon became apparent that the pandemic would not be killing large numbers of young, healthy people. But many elderly residents died that winter and by the end of 2020 the death toll in Elko County was 37.

Then 2021 ushered in hope that the pandemic would soon be put behind us. The virus, however, had another idea. Morphing into a more contagious and deadly form, the delta variant produced a second much larger death surge in the fall of 2021. Forty-six Elko County residents died in a two-month period.

By the end of 2021 the overall death toll in Elko County had climbed to 124. And younger, healthier residents were among the victims – more than a quarter of the deaths were people under 60.

Some pro-mask and pro-vaccine residents complained that the governor’s restrictions were being largely ignored in local businesses. Even major companies such as Walmart made no effort to enforce mask-wearing. The number of serious Covid cases got so high that hospitalizations began to reach the unmanageable level.

Yet, a review of death statistics indicated that Elko County fared the same as the rest of the state and the nationwide average. Covid deaths amount to around 0.2 percent of the total population, regardless of where you live.

Even more surprising were the mortality rate statistics based on the number of confirmed infections. Elko’s rate was lower despite the unusually low vaccination rate. On Dec. 1 the mortality rate stood at 1.3% in Elko County, compared with 1.7% statewide and 1.6% nationwide. And only 33% of Elko County’s population was fully vaccinated, compared with 49% statewide and 59% nationwide.

Needless to say, the threat of omicron has done nothing to inspire many more Elko County residents to get vaccinated or wear masks as the year comes to an end.

Most Elko County residents clearly expect to survive omicron without taking any precautions. Still, it remains to be seen whether the expected third wave will be more severe in rural Nevada than elsewhere.

This week in Clark County, Covid cases were “skyrocketing” as the test positivity rate nearly doubled to top 10 percent again. “Hospitalizations statewide shot up by 106 in just a day, now at 895,” KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Thursday. About two of every 10 new cases were caused by the omicron variant.

CNN reported that an “unprecedented” spike in Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant was “crushing hospitals across the United States.” At the same time, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Covid deaths and hospitalizations are “comparatively” low.

Statistics cited on national media showed death rates wildly fluctuating up and down from one day to the next. The CDC relaxed quarantine rules at the same time cases were increasing exponentially.

Meanwhile, Elko County cleared two of three hurdles toward eliminating state restrictions and was approaching the final benchmark on case levels. Yet the vaccination rate here remains below 35 percent.

When omicron does reach Elko it will be in a changing environment. The county managed to bring delta hospitalizations under control with the aid of monoclonal antibody therapy that was administered to more than 180 residents. Early indications are that these treatments are not very effective on omicron, and supplies are low anyway as the Biden administration faces accusations that it is rationing doses. The rollout of Covid treatment pills has also been surprisingly slow.

Some experts believe that omicron’s lower mortality rate is due to the higher number of people who are now vaccinated. That could be a Catch-22 for Elko and other counties with low vaccination rates: The coronavirus pandemic won’t end until more people get vaccinated, and that won’t happen until more people die from it.

