Fire restrictions haven’t been enough to keep the West from burning – and from suffering the loss of scenic areas as well as wildlife habitat as fires burn into higher and cooler elevations, including here in Elko County.
It’s been a year since the Range 2 Fire raced into Lamoille Canyon, scorching 9,000 acres of trees and destroying buildings at the Lions Club camp. While work has begun to restore the damage there have already been three more fires in the Rubies.
The blaze can be seen as a pivotal point in northeastern Nevada’s fire history. Brush fires have been common for many years but rarely have flames ever approached the Ruby Mountains, let alone swept high up into the range.
In the past 13 months there have been five fires that burned more than 30,000 acres. Four of them have been human-caused.
While the damage to Elko’s primary recreational attraction is incalculable, the cost of fighting the fires has been more than $12 million.
It all started at the end of August 2018 while a police manhunt was underway at a ranch along the base of the mountains. What actually sparked the Owl Creek Fire is still unknown, at least to the general public.
Then, a month later, the Range 2 Fire broke out near the Spring Creek shooting range. Investigators believe it was started by someone shooting at a rock just above the range that Sunday morning. Pushed by a steady wind, the flames made a beeline for Lamoille Canyon and by afternoon a plume of smoke made it look like a bomb had been dropped. Although people were seen at the shooting range prior to the fire, no one has admitted firing that fateful shot.
The third fire to strike was the largest. In early August of this year lightning sparked the Corta Fire toward the south end of the Ruby Mountains. As the flames swept up into Harrison Pass more than 16,000 acres burned.
At the end of August another fire broke out by the shooting range. Elko County Fire Protection District says its cause is “undetermined.” Again, people were at the scene when it started but no one is saying what happened. Fortunately, firefighters were able to hold the blaze to less than 20 acres.
The fifth fire was started by woodcutters using a chainsaw at the southwest end of the range, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Cherry Fire burned more than 3,000 acres.
What steps have been taken to help prevent human-caused fires in the Ruby Mountains and elsewhere?
Local, state and federal agencies teamed up this summer to declare “Stage 1” fire restrictions that banned nearly all types of outdoor fires in the Elko District.
After the Range 2 Fire, the Spring Creek Association worked to remove overgrown vegetation at its campground and to improve security at the shooting range. The range is now being reopened to target shooters.
No one has been fined or sued over starting the large wildfires we have seen over the past couple of years. Firefighting and public land rehabilitation costs are so high they could never be recouped from the average person who starts them, anyway.
For now, we will have to settle for the human-caused fires in the Ruby Mountains being “teachable moments” that officials can use to inform the public of commonsense safety practices.
