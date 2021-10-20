Editorial: Online experience takes a big step into the future at elkodaily.com

If you haven’t visited elkodaily.com in a while, now is a better time than ever.

Today we are launching the biggest improvements yet to our website. In short, you will see a wider variety of news, weather and other information with a digital experience that is tailored to your needs.

Our newspaper has been online for more than two decades now, but this latest upgrade takes us into the future. Your home page will be updated throughout the day, streaming news articles, videos and photo galleries on local, state and national topics.

Elkodaily.com is visited every month not by thousands, but by hundreds of thousands of people who are interested in what’s going on in rural Nevada. Last month more than two million page views were recorded.

We have kept adding material until there is so much it is hard to take it all in. Going forward, you will find an ever-changing news stream as content is cycled onto the home page where you can easily sort through it. The offerings will be updated regularly so you are not seeing the same items throughout the day. Readers will want to set up their own user accounts to get the most out of elkodaily.com and its custom content.