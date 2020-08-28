Editorial: Readers split in opinions of COVID threat

Elkoans were slow to adopt safety measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds. Even big-box stores here were allowing patrons to enter without masks after the governor issued his statewide requirement.

The number of cases jumped from a couple dozen at the beginning of June to more than 100 by July and more than 500 by August.

Today, we are seeing the same dire scene play out here that has happened in so many communities across the country. The virus has entered Elko’s nursing home complex and taken its first life there.

We have no doubt that Highland Manor has been following the necessary precautions to prevent this from happening. Yet in a one-week period from confirming its first case, the number of staff and resident infections rose to two dozen.

One can argue that this was inevitable. Or one can be outraged that we haven’t done more to address the threat in Elko County, which has the second-highest positivity rate in the state despite a relatively low number of tests being conducted each day.

No one has ever said that masks are 100% effective in containing the virus. What we do know is that they can help slow the spread, if used in combination with social distancing.