Editorial: School district needs strong, stable leadership

The Elko County School District’s troubles continue to mount heading into the new school year.
This summer the district’s superintendent resigned after only one year of service, five of the school board’s seven members resigned, and all but one of the finalists to replace the superintendent withdrew their applications.
The timing couldn’t be worse, as school officials attempt to restore faith in the district ahead of a $150 million bond election in December – an election made necessary by widespread disapproval of the board’s school construction priorities and failure of the pay-as-you-go tax renewal last fall.
The school board’s meltdown, ironically, comes just after Gov. Steve Sisolak granted their request for autonomy to decide on a student face mask policy. Nevada’s two largest school districts in Las Vegas and Reno had already decided to make masks mandatory.
After months of pressure from a group of parents, Elko School Board members chose not to impose a mask mandate on students. Instead, they left it for parents to make their own decisions.
But the board made a crucial mistake by approving an amendment saying masks would also be optional for staff (which includes teachers). Were the board members who voted for the amendment aware of what they were doing? Were they really so intimidated by angry parents that they deliberately chose to open the district to liability?
It’s hard to imagine such a vote after the board went to the trouble of paying legal counsel for advice about the potential consequences. “Nevada’s political subdivisions (including the District) do not have the authority to override, ignore or otherwise fail to comply with the State’s emergency plan and program, or its health and safety protocols,” wrote their attorney.
Those protocols are intended to protect teachers and well as students.
The board’s action left administrators in such an awkward position that they and many teachers were hoping for intervention by the state board of education. That could still happen, but certainly not because the state wants it to happen.
For now the school district is attempting to reconstitute its own board and hire a superintendent in time for the start of the school year.
Remaining school board members have a very narrow window in which to pull the district out of the gutter and put it on a path for success this fall. It will be a daunting task, and if they are to be successful they will need some tough and reliable people to step forward and apply for board seats.
Here are some qualities they should look for:
—- Have a thorough knowledge or willingness to learn quickly about rules of order that apply to board meetings and individual conduct.
—- Don’t bring any personal agendas to the position. Only people who want to see children succeed under our public school system should apply.
—- Be ready and willing to face unfair criticism from the public, without being personally offended or bending under pressure from the loudest voices.
—- Know the limits of your authority and don’t ask for more unless you are ready to handle the responsibility that comes with authority.
—- Be able to think in three-dimensional terms. Real-life challenges like a deadly pandemic can’t be reduced to black-and-white simplicity.
—- Be ready to discuss your failures as well as your successes with the public. We all make mistakes, but nobody can learn from them if they remain hidden.
Restoring faith in the board is essential if our children are to have a worthwhile educational experience this school year. It is also essential if the school bond issue is to have a chance of passing. Without it, the coffers run dry next year and there will be no funds to maintain schools or build new ones.
Administrators also need to step up and start realizing that they are accountable to the broader public as well as to parents and teachers. Do any of them remember how the district was run by former superintendent Jeff Zander, who dealt with many difficult issues yet maintained transparency and respect?
Parents also need to be respectful, whether they believe themselves to be in the majority or the minority. No one should feel too intimidated to express their views openly before the school board.
Getting through another pandemic-tainted school year will require patience and empathy for Elko County’s most vulnerable residents, from schoolchildren to teachers and staff who have underlying health conditions.
The next few weeks ahead will determine whether Elko County is up to the task.