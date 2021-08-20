Editorial: School district needs strong, stable leadership

—- Don’t bring any personal agendas to the position. Only people who want to see children succeed under our public school system should apply.

—- Be ready and willing to face unfair criticism from the public, without being personally offended or bending under pressure from the loudest voices.

—- Know the limits of your authority and don’t ask for more unless you are ready to handle the responsibility that comes with authority.

—- Be able to think in three-dimensional terms. Real-life challenges like a deadly pandemic can’t be reduced to black-and-white simplicity.

—- Be ready to discuss your failures as well as your successes with the public. We all make mistakes, but nobody can learn from them if they remain hidden.

Restoring faith in the board is essential if our children are to have a worthwhile educational experience this school year. It is also essential if the school bond issue is to have a chance of passing. Without it, the coffers run dry next year and there will be no funds to maintain schools or build new ones.