Editorial: School year is coming, ready or not

The school policy adds, “However, we also recognize that individuals do have the power to choose.”

That suggests parents would be able to decide if their child wears a mask in class or not.

Yet another angle in this controversy was mentioned this week in a guest commentary by a former assistant superintendent of Elko County schools. He – and many who agree with him – think the school board is primarily listening to a small but vocal group of people who have been attending recent board meetings.

If members of the school board feel torn, we can assure them that they are not alone. In states across the country – and inside many private homes – people are verbally wrestling with each other over Covid restrictions including mask and vaccine mandates.

Rural Nevada is no exception. Employees at Elko County government offices this week were unmasked, while staff at Elko City Hall were fully masked.

City Manager Curtis Calder said at last week’s council meeting that the city must comply with the new restrictions, especially since Elko has and is receiving federal money that comes through the state. County commissioners are apparently less concerned about the tap running dry.