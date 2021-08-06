Editorial: School year is coming, ready or not

Will Elko County schoolchildren be required to wear face masks when they return for full in-person instruction this fall?
The bigger question is, will it be up to the Elko County School District or parents to decide?
Gov. Steve Sisolak surprisingly announced this week that only Clark and Washoe county schools would be required to mask-up. Surprising, because Clark and Washoe school districts had already voted to impose mask requirements regardless of what the governor had to say. Surprising, again, that he would allow Elko and other rural counties to make their own decisions – something he didn’t do last week when he re-imposed Nevada’s mask mandate on many counties that are currently seeing a resurgence of coronavirus.
Elko County School trustees are scheduled on Tuesday to review and possibly take action on their school reopening plan. The latest version posted with their agenda mentions the governor’s new mask mandate and the possibility of individuals putting themselves and others at health risk.
“School leaders and staff will be encouraging all individuals to follow current State and local guidance in regards to wearing of masks,” the Elko reopening states.
The only problem is that state and local guidance are now completely at odds with each other, after Elko County Commissioners this week rejected Sisolak’s mask mandate. Which government entity will they follow?
The school policy adds, “However, we also recognize that individuals do have the power to choose.”
That suggests parents would be able to decide if their child wears a mask in class or not.
Yet another angle in this controversy was mentioned this week in a guest commentary by a former assistant superintendent of Elko County schools. He – and many who agree with him – think the school board is primarily listening to a small but vocal group of people who have been attending recent board meetings.
If members of the school board feel torn, we can assure them that they are not alone. In states across the country – and inside many private homes – people are verbally wrestling with each other over Covid restrictions including mask and vaccine mandates.
Rural Nevada is no exception. Employees at Elko County government offices this week were unmasked, while staff at Elko City Hall were fully masked.
City Manager Curtis Calder said at last week’s council meeting that the city must comply with the new restrictions, especially since Elko has and is receiving federal money that comes through the state. County commissioners are apparently less concerned about the tap running dry.
All three entities – the city, county and school district – have come out against Covid-related policies that simply don’t exist in Nevada: vaccine passports, door-to-door vaccine surveys and vaccinations at schools without parental consent.
Elko County is in a particularly awkward spot when it comes to the virus, having no health department of its own and being guided by the state, which has shown it isn’t prepared to handle the task.
When faced with a threat like the mutating SARS viruses that have been raging across the globe, the conservative approach would be to follow public health recommendations like getting a vaccination, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently. The liberal or libertarian approach would be to do whatever you feel like doing when you get out of bed in the morning.
But in today’s mixed up world, even traditional labels like conservative and liberal have been turned on their heads.
One thing is certain: Our school board does and must act in the best interest of the children we place under their care. Navigating the months ahead will take patience and maybe even a small miracle if their actions are to be considered a success from the perspective of a majority of Elko County residents.