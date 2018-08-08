As parents and students get into “back to school” mode, safety may be the last thing on their minds.
The campus at Elko High School will be safer this fall, however, thanks to a fencing project initiated by Principal Tim Wickersham.
While the school will still have an open campus, it will not be as open to nonstudents entering the campus for no legitimate purpose.
Keeping our schools safe should be a top priority in the district. This vulnerability of Elko High came to light three years ago when an incident in the neighborhood prompted police to call for a campus lockdown.
“We have 1,300 kids spread out, so how do you lock down a campus …?” Wickersham said in explaining the fence to the Elko Daily Free Press.
The sprawling campus is now protected by fencing between buildings, with the exception of the gymnasium across Cedar Street.
We were also glad to hear this summer that school officials and the city and county of Elko have come to an agreement extending the school resource officer program for at least another four years.
The program was started in 2015 to provide a law enforcement presence across the large district.
Having a fence around the school or a police presence in the halls would have been unthinkable a generation or less ago. But this is a new generation, one in which the young and vulnerable are victimized as readily as the general population.
The Washington Post reported in April that at least 141 children, educators and other people had been killed in U.S. school assaults, and another 287 injured, since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
“In 2018 alone, there have already been 17 shootings — the highest number during any year since at least 1999,” the Post said.
The Elko County School District also has sought to improve safety by increasing the availability of social workers, and through programs for at-risk students such as Communities In Schools.
Police officers and social workers are badly needed in our rural schools today, but they can’t be everywhere at once. Fencing enables the school to have a single entry point for outsiders, a safety system that most schools take for granted.
“Not a week goes by that I’m not at my desk, look up, and see someone who is inebriated stagger across campus,” Wickersham said. One transient was found sitting in a classroom as if he were a student.
It’s good to see Elko schools taking a multifaceted approach to safety.
Better fencing was one of the capital improvement measures Attorney General Adam Laxalt recommended in his school safety report released in June, along with bullet-resistant building materials and key card systems.
The type of fencing installed at EHS matches an example shown in the National Institute of Justice’s report on School Safety Technology, and in Campus Safety magazine’s report titled “Schools Don’t Need to Feel Like Prisons.”
The logistics of operating a fenced campus may be tricky at first. The 16 gates will be manually locked and unlocked 10 minutes before and after the first class starts and during the lunch period. Students will be able to open them anytime from the inside of the campus.
It may take time for students to adjust to the change when they head back to school this month. The sidewalks and yards will be more crowded in the mornings, but that is a small price to pay for the added security on Elko County’s largest campus.
