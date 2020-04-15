Editorial: Thank you for supporting local journalism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One month ago when the reality of the coronavirus pandemic hit our local area it seemed like everything suddenly changed – businesses closed their doors, people started working from home, and life as we know it was under a state of emergency.

One thing that did not change: Our newsroom staff at the Elko Daily Free Press continued to cover the important developments in the world around us. Writing remotely from what has widely been described as “uncharted territory,” our news team has been working harder than ever to be sure local residents and our thousands of nonresident readers know what is happening here.

We saw interest in our website surge as the virus spread and other disturbing events made headlines, including two homicide cases. More than 300,000 new visitors came to our website in March. Dozens of new Facebook readers joined us and now 18,000 of you are following us on social media.

One thing we are seeing less of is criticism about the fact that newspapers are now seeking online subscribers in order to continue providing local journalism. Though we have not charged for important announcements involving the coronavirus we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of online subscriptions to elkodaily.com.