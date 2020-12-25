Editorial: Virus restrictions spawned confusion throughout 2020

The year 2020 will be remembered for the sickness and death caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with widespread economic impacts caused by lockdowns, crowd limits and other restrictions.
The health and economic factors were inseparable. And as confused as many people were by the mixed messages from medical experts, the variety of public opinions on government-imposed coronavirus restrictions left their stamp as infections waxed and waned over each of the past 12 months.
The restrictions have been controversial from the beginning. Lockdowns, or stay-at-home directives, were put in place when the virus first began spreading from state to state. This made sense at the time because no one was sure how contagious or deadly COVID-19 would turn out to be.
By the time summer began, we were told the disease was not as deadly as initially believed and that most deaths were occurring among people over 65 or those suffering from underlying conditions.
Restrictions were relaxed in many places, followed by another wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. By year’s end that process was repeated and the death toll rose higher than the experts had initially predicted.
“The dynamic nature of coronavirus disease 2019 has made clarity almost impossible,” states an editorial published this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Declines in mortality, after daily COVID-19-related deaths peaked last spring, initially fueled hope that the worst was over. But following a summer increase in deaths, trends have accelerated even faster.”
As the year comes to a close, coronavirus is one of the top causes of death in the United States – behind only heart disease and cancer – and it is considered the main factor behind making 2020 “the deadliest year in U.S. history” as overall deaths including the virus topped 3 million for the first time.
How should a nation respond to such a threat? Many approaches have been tried, with mixed results. Here in Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak tightened and loosened restrictions in response to statistics as many governors have. He took action in December when hospitalizations and deaths began soaring again, but continued to encourage visitors from out of state to bolster Nevada’s tourism-dependent economy.
From the beginning, the primary goal of coronavirus restrictions has been to avoid overwhelming medical facilities and personnel. We saw this beginning to happen early in the pandemic in New York City, where hospitals were overfilled and coroners overwhelmed with the dead. Similar stresses on our private medical system have been seen in places around the country this month as hospitalizations rise.
The big question as 2020 came to a close was, “Will hospitals be able to keep up with COVID-related patient care until the most vulnerable segments of the population are vaccinated?”
Plenty of other questions remain as well, such as whether people who have taken the vaccine can still transmit COVID to someone else.
“We just do not know yet the answer to (that) question,” Dr. Jaime Sepulveda, executive director of the Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California, told CBS News. “The clinical trials were not designed to have that as an endpoint.”
Do you need a vaccination if you have already had the disease?
As of this week, the CDC was still recommending that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past take the vaccine, because of the possible risk of reinfection.
And then reports of a new strain came out of the United Kingdom, raising even more questions.
COVID-19 and the newly launched vaccination effort promise to continue perplexing Nevadans and everyone else on the planet into 2021. Governors across the country will continue to experiment as they try to find the razor’s edge between restrictions and freedom.
Regardless of what one thinks or feels about the severity of restrictions in Nevada, residents for the most part have continued to go about their business as usual – either while wearing a mask or not wearing one. And the death toll continues to mount here and across the country.
With all of the uncertainty over health risks and the vaccine rollout, following the guidance of medical professionals to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large groups is a wise choice this holiday season. If enough people disagree, we should know by mid-January whether measures to combat the coronavirus should have been stronger and enforced more urgently.