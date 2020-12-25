Editorial: Virus restrictions spawned confusion throughout 2020

“We just do not know yet the answer to (that) question,” Dr. Jaime Sepulveda, executive director of the Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California, told CBS News. “The clinical trials were not designed to have that as an endpoint.”

Do you need a vaccination if you have already had the disease?

As of this week, the CDC was still recommending that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past take the vaccine, because of the possible risk of reinfection.

And then reports of a new strain came out of the United Kingdom, raising even more questions.

COVID-19 and the newly launched vaccination effort promise to continue perplexing Nevadans and everyone else on the planet into 2021. Governors across the country will continue to experiment as they try to find the razor’s edge between restrictions and freedom.

Regardless of what one thinks or feels about the severity of restrictions in Nevada, residents for the most part have continued to go about their business as usual – either while wearing a mask or not wearing one. And the death toll continues to mount here and across the country.

With all of the uncertainty over health risks and the vaccine rollout, following the guidance of medical professionals to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large groups is a wise choice this holiday season. If enough people disagree, we should know by mid-January whether measures to combat the coronavirus should have been stronger and enforced more urgently.