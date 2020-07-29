Freedom of Religion v. Sisolak

Claiming virtually unbounded power to restrict constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sisolak issued a directive on May 28 that severely limits attendance at religious services.

A church, synagogue, or mosque, regardless of its size may not admit more than 50 persons, but casinos, restaurants, bars, breweries, bowling alleys and gyms may admit 50% of their maximum occupancy. In the case of gigantic Las Vegas casinos, this means that thousands of patrons are allowed.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley has legally challenged the Sisolak directive citing the Constitutional guarantee of the free exercise of religion.

The Lyon County church wishes to host worship services for about 90 congregants, amounting to 50% of its fire-code capacity. In conducting these services, Calvary Chapel plans to take many precautions that go beyond anything the state requires.

In addition to adhering to proper social distancing protocols and mask wearing, the church intends to cut the length of services in half, sanitize the church between services and take other measures that are “equal to or more extensive than those recommended by the CDC.”