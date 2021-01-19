From the Editor: Changing times bring opportunity, challenges

The start of a new presidential administration and the return of lawmakers to Carson City mean that many opportunities and challenges will be in store for rural Nevada in the near future.
The Elko Daily Free Press will be on the front lines when it comes to reporting on how local residents and businesses will be impacted. Our news team will be working on many important articles relating to government regulations, new state laws, taxes, the mining industry and other businesses, schools, public safety and more.
We appreciate our many readers who support us in this mission. Many of you prefer reading the news in our print edition, which is hand-delivered, mailed and placed on newsstands five days a week. Others have signed up to receive the Elko Daily in digital format, where fresh news is posted seven days a week at elkodaily.com.
Those who would like to support local journalism through a digital subscription can take advantage of the current "Editor's Offer" rates of six months for $19.99 or 12 months for $26. That comes to just pennies a day for all of the news, information and entertainment we provide locally, as well as 24/7 state and national coverage.
Some of the top national, state and local stories that will affect us in months and years to come include:
— COVID-19 stimulus and other federal aid that may be offered to state and local governments in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.
— Delays in getting vaccinations to local residents, and information on when and where they will be available
— The battle over coronavirus restrictions and their impacts on small business and the education of rural Nevada schoolchildren.
— Potential rollbacks of Trump Administration actions that relaxed environmental restrictions on mining and other industries.
— Potential ballot questions following joint resolutions passed by the Nevada Legislature that could result in new taxes on the mining industry.
— The return of students to more in-classroom instruction, and the restoration of school athletics and other extracurricular activities.
— Elko’s annual festivals and the chance of bringing them back in 2021.
— The county’s crime rate and prosecution of violent crimes, including five homicides committed over the past year.
In addition to these important issues, the coming year will no doubt bring new topics to the forefront. When 2020 began, who had a clue that virtually every aspect of our lives would be affected by an emerging virus from a foreign country?