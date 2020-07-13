GUEST COMMENTARY: Assisting free enterprise protects nation

The success of any business venture begins with actually taking an idea and then putting that idea into action and transforming the idea into reality. That process involves risk, investment, and putting your reputation out there to risk failure to make that business work. This concept is the American free enterprise system.
Most citizens have no idea of the risk, expense and energy of making a payroll on a regular basis by owning a business. I was most fortunate to watch my father start, own and lead a successful business.
As a 13 year old, my dad took me with him to the bank to negotiate his first business loan to start his business. From that very first meeting with his bank, I saw my father explain his plans and detail his goals to obtain that bank loan. What an education that was. Then I saw him execute that plan to build a successful contracting business for 13 years until the day he died. Watching my father build a business, make payroll, made a tremendous impact on me and I decided then and there to be an advocate for the American free enterprise system.
The current virus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the system and has forced most businesses to temporarily close or restrict their ability to operate. This major roadblock confronting locally owned small businesses has been beyond imagination.
I urge all citizens to support local small businesses whenever possible. These are the businesses that support our youth programs, pay local property taxes to support our schools and municipal services, as well as support local charities. The great majority of our citizens are employed and earn their paychecks from private, locally owned businesses. Without business how would most of our citizens and our country survive?
While there are numerous discussions going on politically about what needs to change in this country, let us not forget the big picture of what has made this country into the place where people from other countries want to make America their home. That big picture reason is the American free enterprise system.
