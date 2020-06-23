GUEST COMMENTARY: Defunding police will prove Black lives don’t matter

Incidents like this will only increase demands for defunding.

Defunding may actually be more of a wish than reality given complex webs of municipal, state and federal law in addition to civil service and police union regulations to be untangled before what is an obviously dangerous goal can be attained. While there still may be cops, however, they may have to deal with significant funding cuts like those already proposed in Los Angeles and New York City.

But people like me — “safety citizens” who value our communities and want to work with authorities to keep them crime free — must take these radical activists at their word. The screaming protesters and slightly less shrill elected officials are demanding defunding. Safety citizens need to make it clear we support fully funded and empowered police departments. Period. And they need to know that we also support punishing rogue officers.

Both safety citizens and police critics hoped earlier community policing policies would be the solution to long-term tensions between law enforcement and urban communities. Its focus on relationship-building at all levels, however, seems to have fallen short of the mark. In fact, it appears that relationship-building between police and the public gave way to calls for diminished police powers and even abolishing the profession altogether.