It's news to us

Americans are divided, angry, sad, inspired in some cases, and watchful of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

This week one of its leaders proclaimed on national TV that “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn the system down.”

Hawk Newsome continued saying he might be talking figuratively ... or literally.

Very macho. Very provocative. Might be a threat.

Now, you would think the national press would be all over this story, trying to get accurate information about the Black Lives Matter operation to the American people, who the press is supposed to serve. I mean, this is an important story, is it not?

Mr. Newsome, who heads the New York City chapter of Black Lives Matter, is the new Huey Newton, whom the 1960’s media largely adored. Mr. Newton co-founded the Black Panther Party.

Do you know who co-founded the current Black Lives Matter organization? Bet you don’t.

Because the press has totally ignored the real story regarding the BLM movement.