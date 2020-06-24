Nevadans need to know it’s safe to see their dentists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Dental offices in Nevada were ordered to close in March – one of the first to do so – for all but emergency procedures to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fortunately, local dental offices were allowed to reopen in May, when the Nevada State Dental Health Officer released a comprehensive plan to safely resume essential and preventive dental procedures. The plan was approved by the state’s Medical Advisory Team and adopted by the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners.

Through the pandemic, our more than 2,000 dentists across Nevada and the nearly 10,000 Nevadans we employ have been doing our part for public health, as we always have. We’ve been here for our patients when they needed us.

As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure our patients that they are safe when they come for their next dental visit. Nevada dentists are open for all kinds of care, from routine cleanings and non-emergency procedures to urgent and unforeseen needs.