Overreaction, racism and safe spaces

An analogy: A nation is at war and defeats its enemy. The people rejoice and look forward to the fruits of peace. War-time restrictions are reduced or eliminated.

A few isolated incidents break out in the conquered nation. The threat is minimal and could be handled easily by small remaining military units. Instead, the minor insurrections are used by powerful groups to demand a larger than ever re-armament program and even more restrictions on citizens. They demand an unrestricted reorganization of the entire nation to fight a total war.

What would be your reaction to this group? Would you think them irrational? Perhaps you would wonder if the group has secondary aims. Would they get rich selling armaments? Perhaps it is a power grab of some sort.

You might even ask questions about the threat. Why do we need to restrict our entire lives to fight an enemy that has, except for isolated incidents, been defeated? Of course, there has been some guerilla action and several terrorist attacks, but this is not the total war that has already been resolved.

The reaction is far out of proportion to the threat.