Poll: 2020 election procedures leave readers skeptical about results

Will they finish by deadline? Over the 48-hour period from Wednesday to Friday, only 489 ballots were tabulated in Elko County, while 3,865 were still outstanding.

The task of validating and tabulating ballots by hand is complex. Voters who were uncertain about being counted were directed on the county clerk’s website to a ballot-tracking service – at least until Thursday, when they were notified not to use it.

“That information is not updated in real-time, so there’s a lag,” explained Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman.

Spreadsheets listing people who voted were available online. Mail-in voters could check to see if their ballot had arrived in time. As of Friday, 20 people whose ballot signature did not match the signature on file at the county clerk’s office had been notified by mail, along with another eight people who had failed to sign.

This system appears to be very transparent, yet we could not find a similar one on the Clark County Clerk’s website – only a list of in-person voters and where they voted.

Claims of “dead voters” have also been made, including a ballot cast by a 120-year-old Elko County resident. That turned out to be nothing more than a typographical error when his birthdate was listed as 1900 instead of 1990.