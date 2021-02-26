Poll: Covid stimulus package goes too far

Elko Daily readers aren’t seeing the need for an additional $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus related to the coronavirus.
Congress is in the process of passing the bill supported by President Joe Biden. It would send $1,400 checks to people earning less than $75,000. Last year, checks for $1,200 and $600 were sent.
In a poll at elkodaily.com, 35% of readers said they believed no more stimulus money was needed for the United States to recover economically from the pandemic. About 6% said the amount under consideration was a little too high, while nearly 18% said “Yes, send the checks now.”
The largest number, 41%, said any stimulus should be directed to the needy.
That’s what California did this week, with Gov. Gavin Newsome signing a $7.6 billion stimulus package containing payments of $600 directed to residents earning $30,000 or less.
Local opinions are not in line with a national poll conducted earlier this month by The New York Times. It found that 78 percent of Americans supported the $1,400 stimulus checks, including 90 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans.
What will happen with the money?
A survey commissioned by Bloomberg News said more than one-third of Americans would put their next stimulus check in savings.
“Any further savings will add to those that households already accumulated last year,” Bloomberg reported. “The combination of beefed-up government benefits and a shortage of spending options added some $1.6 trillion to balances over the year, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.”
A Harvard professor who headed President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers said “We have no historic parallel with anything like this level of excess saving.”
Meanwhile, economic reports have been mostly positive. Consumer spending increased by 2.4% in January, the sharpest rise in seven months. The unemployment rate is only 6.3%.
A Commerce Department report issued Friday showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, jumped 10% last month, the biggest gain in nine months. That boost was attributed to the second round of Covid-related cash payments that most Americans received from the government.
“The economy weakened late last year as the fiscal support faded and the pandemic intensified, but now it seems to be coming back to life,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
The $1,400 stimulus checks comprise less than one-quarter of the stimulus package. According to Yahoo Finance, it also includes $163 billion for supplemental unemployment insurance, $350 billion in aid to states and cities, $60 billion for small businesses (including $25 billion to restaurants), $40 billion in housing aid, $132 billion in Covid-related paid leave, $180 billion in middle-class tax breaks and child-care assistance, $130 billion for schools and universities, and more.
A proposal to include raising the minimum wage to $15 appeared to be doomed, because it is not a qualifying tax-and-spend measure under Senate rules.
We know where the money is supposed to be going, but where is it coming from? The United States is already $27 trillion in debt.
Not a problem, according to “a growing number of economists and other experts” interviewed by CBS News. The Treasury Department will not even need to print more money.
“Treasury doesn’t have to print all those greenbacks because it can simply borrow the $2 trillion from investors by selling U.S. government bonds,” said the report by Stephen Gandel. “The challenge comes when that $2 trillion Treasury bond sale siphons money away from other essential lending markets, including blue-chip corporate bonds — that makes it more expensive for all kinds of companies and local governments to borrow. This is where the Federal Reserve comes in.”
The Fed this month announced an “unlimited” bond-buying plan.
“The Fed doesn’t print money,” Gandel explained. “It instead creates digital dollar credits that are as good as cash. Many of those digital dollars will not actually get spent and will be deposited back inside accounts at the Fed or at other banks.”
In other words, there’s no need to worry about accepting that next stimulus check. Everything will be fine, as long as we aren’t talking about real money here.