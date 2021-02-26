Poll: Covid stimulus package goes too far

A proposal to include raising the minimum wage to $15 appeared to be doomed, because it is not a qualifying tax-and-spend measure under Senate rules.

We know where the money is supposed to be going, but where is it coming from? The United States is already $27 trillion in debt.

Not a problem, according to “a growing number of economists and other experts” interviewed by CBS News. The Treasury Department will not even need to print more money.

“Treasury doesn’t have to print all those greenbacks because it can simply borrow the $2 trillion from investors by selling U.S. government bonds,” said the report by Stephen Gandel. “The challenge comes when that $2 trillion Treasury bond sale siphons money away from other essential lending markets, including blue-chip corporate bonds — that makes it more expensive for all kinds of companies and local governments to borrow. This is where the Federal Reserve comes in.”

The Fed this month announced an “unlimited” bond-buying plan.

“The Fed doesn’t print money,” Gandel explained. “It instead creates digital dollar credits that are as good as cash. Many of those digital dollars will not actually get spent and will be deposited back inside accounts at the Fed or at other banks.”

In other words, there’s no need to worry about accepting that next stimulus check. Everything will be fine, as long as we aren’t talking about real money here.

