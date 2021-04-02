Poll: Coyotes thrive regardless of killing contests

Mass killing of coyotes is nothing new in the western United States. Some argue that the faster you kill them the more they breed. If coyotes perceive their population is thinning out they have the remarkable ability to double the size of their litters, according to some experts.

With that kind of adaptability, it seems unlikely any contest could impact their population one way or the other.

The USDA’s Wildlife Services has killed more than 10,000 coyotes over the past two decades. The agency has a 40-page pamphlet describing all sorts of strategies for protecting livestock from attacks. Some of the devices are as clever as anything the Road Runner could come up with, but real coyotes are way smarter than the cartoon character.

State wildlife commissioners aren’t likely to find answers to their main questions about the biological impact of coyote killing contests.

“I think it’s a fair and accurate statement to say that the department, from the data and observations that we have, we see neither a beneficial effect of these contests on the prey species or a detrimental biological impact on the predator abundance,” NDOW Director Tony Wasley told the board.

Take science out of the picture, and all you have left is a matter of public perception.