Poll: Elko-area residents unhappy with internet options

Two-thirds of Elko-area residents are not getting the internet service they would like, according to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com, but things should be much different a year from now.

When asked how happy they were with their internet service, 44% said “not at all” and 26% were “somewhat dissatisfied.” Another 26% were “somewhat satisfied” but only 1% said they were happy with it.

The poll reflects what the Elko Broadband Action Team found a couple years ago when it conducted an in-depth survey of residents. The team made little progress at first but the future is looking much brighter now, according to Elko Mayor Reece Keener.

“We went the longest time and we could not move the needle a bit,” he said Friday. “Now, finally, we’ve got a lot going on in our market.”

There are at least three providers that are actively investing in the Elko area and their projects should be coming to fruition soon.

“The average residential user will be seeing new service alternatives beginning in 2021,” Keener said. “It’s going to very suddenly move us from being one of the 10 worst-provided markets in the United States to one of the best.”

