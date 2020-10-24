Poll: Elko-area residents unhappy with internet options

Two-thirds of Elko-area residents are not getting the internet service they would like, according to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com, but things should be much different a year from now.
When asked how happy they were with their internet service, 44% said “not at all” and 26% were “somewhat dissatisfied.” Another 26% were “somewhat satisfied” but only 1% said they were happy with it.
The poll reflects what the Elko Broadband Action Team found a couple years ago when it conducted an in-depth survey of residents. The team made little progress at first but the future is looking much brighter now, according to Elko Mayor Reece Keener.
“We went the longest time and we could not move the needle a bit,” he said Friday. “Now, finally, we’ve got a lot going on in our market.”
There are at least three providers that are actively investing in the Elko area and their projects should be coming to fruition soon.
“The average residential user will be seeing new service alternatives beginning in 2021,” Keener said. “It’s going to very suddenly move us from being one of the 10 worst-provided markets in the United States to one of the best.”
This year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, companies have been busy installing communication towers and fiber-optic cables to serve both Elko and Spring Creek. Some wireless carriers are already offering better service, if you are within their line of site.
The Elko area’s historically poor service is alarming when you consider that the internet has been widely available for nearly three decades.
At one time, Frontier Communications was about the only option, offering wired service through phone lines and citywide wireless. But Keener said the company failed to make the necessary improvements and install fiber-optics that would have positioned it to meet Elko’s needs.
Keener credited Jojo Myers Campos, broadband manager for the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, with helping the team make progress on bringing in new providers. More grant funding has been available as well, enabling companies to also begin serving rural Nevada’s most remote communities and ranches.
Companies seem to finally be realizing the potential of the Elko market based on the region’s relatively high household income, with many homes “starved” for high-speed internet service.
The improvements are especially needed now, not just for business use and consumer entertainment, but also for the many schoolchildren who are being taught online.
It’s good to know that the hard work of local and state officials is beginning to pay off, and that residents already have some good options and more to look forward to. Before long, it might even feel like Elko has entered the 21st century.
