Poll: Elko City Council race draws attention

We think all of the races are significant, and it matters who is chosen to serve in these important roles for the next four or six years. That’s why we worked with the Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to bring forums on each race to the public’s attention. This month we broadcast each of the candidate forums live on our Facebook page.

These forums not only brought out some significant policy differences, they also gave viewers a chance to see and hear how each candidate was able to handle questions from the public. Anyone who hasn’t taken the time to watch the broadcasts is encouraged to do so. Just log on to the Elko Daily Facebook page and you will find them in the video section. There is no charge to view our videos on Facebook or to become one of our “followers.”

Producing these videos was a challenge that our newsroom team embraced wholeheartedly, knowing there would be few chances for the candidates to express their views this year due to the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. We did our best to deliver quality recordings of the forums for everyone to view and learn from.

So far, the forums have been viewed a combined 12,000 times.