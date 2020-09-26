Poll: Elko City Council race draws attention

The Elko City Council and County Commission races are getting the most attention from Elko Daily readers in this year’s election, according to last week’s poll at elkodaily.com.
When asked which of the four main races they were watching most closely, 37% said the city council. Voters within the city limits will choose from four candidates: incumbent Mandy Simons, Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller, former Elko police chief and undersheriff Clair Morris, and registered nurse Rowena Smith. The top two vote-getters will be elected in November.
Thirty percent said they were watching the county commission race that will replace Commissioner Demar Dahl, who has termed out. Wells rancher Wilde Brough is the Republican candidate and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Guttierez is the Democrat candidate.
About 19% have their eyes on the District Court races. In Department One, incumbent Judge Nancy Porter is being challenged by Elko County Public Defender Kriston Hill. For the newly created Department Three court, the race is between Elko Township Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John Muije.
Finally, about 15% are focused on the school board. In District Two, incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is being challenged by businessman Robert Leonhardt. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Teresa Dastrup is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.
We think all of the races are significant, and it matters who is chosen to serve in these important roles for the next four or six years. That’s why we worked with the Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to bring forums on each race to the public’s attention. This month we broadcast each of the candidate forums live on our Facebook page.
These forums not only brought out some significant policy differences, they also gave viewers a chance to see and hear how each candidate was able to handle questions from the public. Anyone who hasn’t taken the time to watch the broadcasts is encouraged to do so. Just log on to the Elko Daily Facebook page and you will find them in the video section. There is no charge to view our videos on Facebook or to become one of our “followers.”
Producing these videos was a challenge that our newsroom team embraced wholeheartedly, knowing there would be few chances for the candidates to express their views this year due to the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. We did our best to deliver quality recordings of the forums for everyone to view and learn from.
So far, the forums have been viewed a combined 12,000 times.
We would like to thank the chamber committee and Matt McCarty of Great Basin College Foundation, who handled the logistics of dates and venues for each forum as well as served as moderator. We also thank Elko City Manager Curtis Calder and Wells City Manager Jolene Supp for providing space and support in their respective city halls. And a special thanks to Montrose Glass for completing a rush order to create plexiglass shields needed to safely allow the candidates to participate without being hidden behind face masks.
Finally, we want to thank the candidates themselves for participating in these forums and giving all Elko County voters a chance to know them and their intentions better.
By now, all voters in the county should have received sample ballots in the mail. Further information about the 2020 election is posted on the Elko County Clerk’s website.
