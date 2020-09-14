Poll: Elko Daily readers OK with Jackpot marijuana sales

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most Elko Daily readers are behind the Elko County Commission’s decision to allow marijuana sales in Jackpot.

In a poll conducted last week 46% said “it’s about time” commissioners agreed to allow sales in the county, more than three years after it was legalized across the state.

Only 9% said it was a bad idea. Another 23% didn’t care either way, and the other 23% said they would agree with the decision if it was for medical use only.

This month’s decision by commissioners represents a sea change in marijuana policy. Both city and county officials have resisted because of safety concerns in the nation’s primary gold mining region.

Commissioners reversed earlier trends by voting 4-1 in favor of allowing sales in Jackpot, due in large part to the economic struggles the border town has faced while coronavirus has put a damper on tourism. Virus restrictions, including the shutdown of live entertainment that is popular with southern Idaho residents, have led to layoffs.

“Residents say it’s likely that at bare minimum 80% of the town was unemployed between March and June,” the Times-News in Twin Falls reported earlier this month.