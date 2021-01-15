Poll: Elko Daily readers rate Trump administration

Then the summer surge sent the death toll rising, and criticism of the federal response mounted when debates began in the fall. But in the first debate it would be the President’s tone and demeanor that drew the most criticism. A key portion of the independent vote may have turned at that point.

Trump claimed his loss was due to widespread voter fraud and radical changes to voting laws. In places like Nevada, “ballot harvesting” was legalized and mail-in ballots were sent to everyone with a driver’s license as automatic voter registration went into effect in January.

Residents in many states were allowed to register right up until the polls closed, making it impossible to compare voter registration numbers with results. The only way to assure accuracy was a full audit of votes in battleground states, something many Republicans were trying to accomplish during the Electoral College confirmation process before the Capitol was stormed by “Stop the steal” protesters.

The deadly riot and much deadlier pandemic left their scars, and Trump’s presidency drew to a close under the distinction of being the first to face two impeachments.