Poll: Elko Daily readers rate Trump administration

The challenging final year of the Trump administration did little to impact the president’s popularity among elkodaily.com readers.
About two-thirds of respondents to this week’s online poll said they thought Trump’s performance over the past four years was “excellent” or “mostly positive.” About one-third said it was “horrible” or “mostly negative.”
While President Trump has been broadly reviled by liberals and the media for his policies on immigration and the environment, most conservatives appreciated his efforts to streamline government. Here in rural Nevada particularly, his rollback of industry restrictions on public land use had a positive impact on the economy.
Heading into 2020 it looked like President Trump might be unstoppable as he held packed campaign rally after campaign rally, and Democrats had to go full circle before settling on a candidate who had already failed to make the cut in two previous presidential elections.
Then 2020 hit home, like a ton of bricks.
The coronavirus pandemic turned the planet upside down, forcing everyone to draw a line between public health and saving the economy. Trump’s response team held frequent television briefings that reassured most Americans we would get through it. As the rate of infections begin to fade, so did the administration’s campaign against coronavirus.
Then the summer surge sent the death toll rising, and criticism of the federal response mounted when debates began in the fall. But in the first debate it would be the President’s tone and demeanor that drew the most criticism. A key portion of the independent vote may have turned at that point.
Trump claimed his loss was due to widespread voter fraud and radical changes to voting laws. In places like Nevada, “ballot harvesting” was legalized and mail-in ballots were sent to everyone with a driver’s license as automatic voter registration went into effect in January.
Residents in many states were allowed to register right up until the polls closed, making it impossible to compare voter registration numbers with results. The only way to assure accuracy was a full audit of votes in battleground states, something many Republicans were trying to accomplish during the Electoral College confirmation process before the Capitol was stormed by “Stop the steal” protesters.
The deadly riot and much deadlier pandemic left their scars, and Trump’s presidency drew to a close under the distinction of being the first to face two impeachments.
Most Americans – and certainly President Trump — would like to see the year 2020 ripped from the history books. But even if that were possible, America would still be a divided nation with the two main parties vying for control. That is the nature of the beast, regardless of pretty talk about reuniting the country. In these final days we pray that no more violence shatters the smooth transition of government.
Trump received roughly 75% of the vote in Elko County, just as other Republican candidates have for many years. Will he run again in 2024? We don’t know if that will be possible, or what the fallout will be from his second impeachment.
What we do know is that populist presidents are few and far between. When they come to power they shake up the status quo. The last four years have been anything but a dull grind of traditional government.
The action taken this week by the House of Representatives keeps the spotlight on Donald Trump, a spotlight that will cast a shadow on the incoming administration.
Even after his departure it’s likely he will continue to inflame and delight opposite sides of the political spectrum.