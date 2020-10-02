Poll: Elko Daily readers split on COVID-19 vaccine

Elko Daily readers are nearly as divided on the need for a coronavirus vaccination as they are in their concern about the virus in general.

In a poll this week at elkodaily.com, 23% of respondents said they would take the vaccine as soon as possible while 35% said they would take it but not right away.

About 32% said they would never get one, while just under 10% said they would wait a few years.

In a poll taken at the end of August, readers also disagreed on how severe the threat of COVID-19 was to their health. A little more than half were mildly or very concerned, while slightly less than half were not very concerned or not concerned at all.

Researchers have been racing to develop a vaccine since the virus began spreading across the globe at the beginning of the year. Russia was the first to announce it had succeeded, and the country plans to begin administering 10 million doses in December – despite the fact that its Phase 3 testing hasn’t even begun yet.

Controversy over the safety of a vaccine isn’t limited to Russia. Here in the U.S. it has become a political issue as President Trump has said a vaccine could be available before the November election.