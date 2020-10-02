Poll: Elko Daily readers split on COVID-19 vaccine

Elko Daily readers are nearly as divided on the need for a coronavirus vaccination as they are in their concern about the virus in general.
In a poll this week at elkodaily.com, 23% of respondents said they would take the vaccine as soon as possible while 35% said they would take it but not right away.
About 32% said they would never get one, while just under 10% said they would wait a few years.
In a poll taken at the end of August, readers also disagreed on how severe the threat of COVID-19 was to their health. A little more than half were mildly or very concerned, while slightly less than half were not very concerned or not concerned at all.
Researchers have been racing to develop a vaccine since the virus began spreading across the globe at the beginning of the year. Russia was the first to announce it had succeeded, and the country plans to begin administering 10 million doses in December – despite the fact that its Phase 3 testing hasn’t even begun yet.
Controversy over the safety of a vaccine isn’t limited to Russia. Here in the U.S. it has become a political issue as President Trump has said a vaccine could be available before the November election.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the White House is objecting to the FDA’s proposal to require researchers to monitor test subjects for side effects for two months after they get a shot.
“The refusal so far to sign off could reignite concerns that the Trump administration is interfering in science-based decision making at a federal health agency and seeking to rush out a vaccine for political reasons,” stated the WSJ.
The debate over a vaccine rollout will likely get even more attention now that the president and first lady Melania Trump have been infected with the virus. Meanwhile, the CDC and other sources have said that a vaccine won’t be widely available for six months or more.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also generated headlines this week when he said he would not take a coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available.
“I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids,” he said in a New York Times podcast.
Concern about the virus seems to wax and wane as case number vary from month to month. Elko County and most of the rest of Nevada have seen a decrease in recent weeks, although the state is already beginning to trend upward again. The neighboring states of Idaho and Utah are seeing significant spikes, as are several other states in the West and Midwest.
The lower numbers in Nevada prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to ease restrictions this week and allow groups of up to 250 people to gather.
Despite some claims that the virus is dying out or people are building up herd immunity, it appears that COVID-19 is going to be around for many months or years to come. Developing and manufacturing a safe and effective vaccine for wide distribution is an essential step on the way back to “normal.”
Until then, Elko County and its health officer Dr. Bryce Putnam are encouraging the public practice personal accountability and take preventative measures such as wearing a mask in public.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!