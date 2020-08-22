Poll: Elko Daily readers think mailing ballots was a bad idea

In an effort to prevent ballot stuffing, Cegavske’s proposed regulation calls for people to submit a written statement to her office if they turn in 10 or more ballots for other voters. The self-policing plan would need to be approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

According to The Associated Press, ballot harvesting is “widely practiced and rarely found to be abused” in other states that allow it.

Concerns also have been raised over the ability of the Post Office to handle the extra mail in a timely manner. Nevada is not one of the 46 states that received such a notice from postal officials, according to a report from KSNV, which said “The USPS general counsel and executive vice president, Thomas Marshall, wrote Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on July 31st that, ‘under our reading of Nevada’s election law, it appears that your voters should have sufficient time to receive, complete and return their ballots by the state’s deadlines.’”

Other concerns were raised by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in Las Vegas, which claims almost one in five primary ballots “were returned as undeliverable by the U.S. Postal Service, according to Clark County figures released to the Foundation.”